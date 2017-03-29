There may be a split on the horizon for Kylie Jenner and Tyga. The speculation began in late March when Kylie's fans began to comment on Tyga's absence from her Snapchats and Instagram posts. The last Snapchat she shared of Tyga was on March 8, and the last time they were spotted out in public together was on March 13 en route to dinner with her family. Anyone who follows Kylie knows she's very public about showing who she's hanging out with, especially Tyga--so there indeed may be something fishy going on!

To add more fuel to the fire, a source told E! News that the rapper moved into a new home in the Hollywood Hills last week where he has "been partying and having people over every night." On March 24 Tyga was spotted out at new LA hot-spot Avenue and Kylie was nowhere to be found. The very next night, Tyga was seen out again partying into the wee hours of the morning at 1Oak before hopping on the plane to Las Vegas to kick of his Daylight Beach Club residency and launch of "Lit Saturdays."

Happy Valentine's ❣️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 14, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Instead of joining her man and posting the events on social media over the weekend, Kylie appeared to have stayed home, opting to share a photo of her posing inside an orange Lamborghini and sharing videos on Snapchat hanging out with her girlfriends at home.

But let's be real, Kyga have always had somewhat of a tumultous relationship. They briefly split in May 2016 over unconfirmed relationship drama but they were already back together by June. The twosome first broke up in November 2015 over "something Tyga did."

As we've come to expect with Kylie and Tyga, only time will tell with these two.