Now that Jodie Sweetin's ex Justin Hodak has been released from prison, she feels that she needs to be protected from him. Now around-the-clock security has been hired to keep her safe.

The DailyMail.com reported that the "Fuller House" star is scared that her ex may try to approach her. Justin served three months in prison for making threats and illegal gun possession. He was released on May 22.

Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Jodie found out that Justin was out and as you can imagine she's terrified, she's scared that he might act out and do something crazy to harm her," a source told the Daily Mail.

He reportedly has to wear an electronic ankle monitor to document his location.

Warner Bros., which produces "Fuller House," reportedly pays for the security team.

"She's got a huge security guard with her all the time so feels a lot safer as a result," a source said.

FayesVision / WENN

A pal of Justin's said Jodie has nothing to fear.

"Justin's been doing a lot of soul-searching in jail, he's had a few months banged up in a cell to think about all the mistakes he's made," the friend said. "He doesn't intend on messing up again and doing something stupid, he just wants to get on with his life and to do that he knows he has to stay away from Jodie."

Chelsea Lauren / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

The former couple called it quits in March after he had a series of run-ins with police.

Justin was arrested three times in 10 days. On March 18, Jodie called police after Justin, she told cops, threatened to kill himself. They discovered he had a gun and as a convicted felon, that's a no-no. She was granted an emergency protective order against him.

On March 24, Justin was arrested for violating the protective order, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On March 27, he was busted again for violating the order after cops saw him driving by the "Fuller House" star's home.