Ashley Graham may be a supermodel, but she'll tell you she's hardly perfect. Rather, she'll show you she's hardly perfect.

Her honesty is beautiful.

The Sports Illustrated cover model took to Instagram while on vacation in the Philippines on Thursday, Jan. 26 to show her thighs, bumps and all.

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

"I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in," she wrote alongside the oceanside image. "And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein."

Ashley's 3 million Instagram followers applauded her realistic, non-airbrushed image. It has over 275,000 likes.

"God this is so refreshing! I so needed this today!," one follower wrote. "I actually caught myself about to apologize to my boyfriend for gaining some weight since we've been together... wow. Thank you @theashleygraham you're so inspiring!!!"

We runnin' through them 🌊 @swimsuitsforall A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:25am PST

The model, of course, is no stranger to showing off her body, but it took to her a while to accept the skin she's in.

Just another day at the office 🦀💦👙 @swimsuitsforall #summerofyou #swimsuitsforallsummer17 A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:56pm PST

In December, she told British Vogue that she had to learn to embrace her curves.

"Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself," she said. "A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am."

In the mainstream, Ashley is commonly referred to as a "plus-size" model, but she rejects that term wholeheartedly.

"When we're supposed to be talking about diversity for women, it feels so divisive and purpose-defeating, giving us yet another label," the outspoken model said.

When Ashley got one of three SI covers in 2016, she shared an image of the cover, as well as inspiring message to those who have never felt pretty enough.

Truly speechless!!! This cover is for every woman who felt like she wasn't beautiful enough because of her size. You can do and achieve anything you put your mind to. Thank you so much to the entire @si_swimsuit team! I'm so excited to be a part of your family. I love you all!!! #siswim #beautybeyondsize A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 13, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

"Truly speechless!!!," she said. "This cover is for every woman who felt like she wasn't beautiful enough because of her size. You can do and achieve anything you put your mind to."