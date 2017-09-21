Less than a year after tying the knot to Corey Bohan, who she dated for years, Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce.

TMZ, citing court records, reported on Sept. 21 that the split stems from several emotionally abusive incidents. "The Hills" star was granted a temporary restraining order against Corey on Sept. 18.

WENN

The couple shares 1-year-old Kirra Max.

TMZ cites court documents that detail a Sept. 6 incident in which Audrina says Corey was at home watching their daughter, and as soon as she got home, he began calling her names and harassing her. Corey, she claimed, shouted menacing things to her, prompting her to begin recording him. At one point he supposedly told her, "Grow some balls and pull the trigger and file for divorce." However, he then grabbed her phone and deleted the video, she says.

The website says that Audrina called police and filed a report. Last week, she even received a visit from child protective services about the incident.

The reality TV star detailed another incident that occurred shortly thereafter at a beauty event. Audrina says she was on a panel and Corey showed up, followed her to the stage and began demanding to know where their daughter was. "I was shaking at this point," she said, but didn't list if things got physical.

The Blast cited documents, as well, in which she claims he shoved her while she was holding Kirra and threatened suicide.

She also claims that she's worried that Corey, an Australian citizen, will abduct their baby, saying he "might obtain a passport to her and take her to Australia without my consent."

Audrina and Corey, a professional BMX rider, married in Hawaii in November 2016, but had been together off-and-on since 2008.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The split comes as quite a shock. Just last year before their baby was born, Audrina gushed over her man.

In describing her 2015 engagement to People magazine at the time, she said, "Corey dropped to his knee and said, 'We have been together for many years now and I love you more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with you - will you marry me?' I was in shock and kind of didn't even hear him but I said yes!"