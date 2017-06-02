Rachel Lindsay wasn't always searching for love -- in fact, she found it years ago with one of the best basketball players on the planet.

According to Us Weekly, "The Bachelorette" star dated Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant in college while they both attended the University of Texas at Austin.

Kevin left college after his freshman year and turned pro, where he was selected No. 2 overall in the NBA draft.

Rachel went on to study law at Marquette University.

"They broke up when she went to law school," a source told the magazine, "it was a pretty serious relationship."

The duo split amicably.

Things seemed to work out for both Rachel and Kevin. Over the years, he's been linked to models Chantel Jeffries, Crystal Renee and Jasmine Shine (and he's on the verge of winning an NBA championship ring, despite being the league's modern-day villain).

Rachel has already come out and said she's found love on the current season of the ABC show.

"I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!" Lindsay told Us. "Every morning I wake up and pinch myself and I keep asking myself if this is really happening. It's crazy at times. I feel like I don't even deserve this. I feel like I'm getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending."