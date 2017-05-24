The long-running feud between Bethenny Frankel and her mom is back on and it's ugly... again.

Bernadette Birk, the reality TV star's estranged mom, spoke to Life & Style about her daughter's guest starring role as a judge on the ninth season of "Shark Tank." Fair to say that Bernadette doesn't have confidence in Bethenny.

"She is a moron," Bernadette said. "She got very lucky, and she just knows how to surround herself with people who are intelligent."

While starring on "The Real Housewives of New York," Bethenny launched her Skinny Girl brand, which has a line of liquor, wine and candy. It's estimated that she's made $100 million from the brand.

The "Real Housewives of New York" star and her mom have been feuding for 16 years. In 2016, they called a truce, according to Bethenny. Now, as is often the case, there is bad blood between them. Bernadette told the mag that they haven't spoke since last summer.

"Bethenny is a liar and a shark. She ran through my guts," she said. "She will get along with the other sharks."

In her 2011 book "A Place of Yes: 10 Rules for Getting Everything You Want Out of Life," the reality star said that her mother drank excessively when she was a youngster.

The reality star decided to call a truce after her 7-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, said she wanted to meet her grandma.

"I thought, 'Oh God, I've got to reach out to her,'" Bethenny said on her Sirius XM radio show, adding that her mother at the time was very receptive.

"I think that she -- and maybe my stepfather -- have been hurt because some of the truths of my childhood have been in some of my books as it pertains to how I got here success-wise and how I got here sucking at relationships-wise," she said. "So, I said to her, 'This is my truth, and I've only told about 10 percent of my truth. And your life is your truth and what got you here. And the mistakes that you made -- you had me at 20 -- I'm not angry. I'm just telling you that my daughter has asked for you. She's 6 years old.'"