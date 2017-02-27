"The Biggest Loser" star Bob Harper suffered a serious heart attack two weeks ago and is lucky to be alive, he revealed on Monday, Feb. 27.

The fitness guru told TMZ that he was unconscious for two days. Bob, who has had a role in every season of the hit NBC show, said he collapsed while working out in New York. A doctor happened to be working out at that time in the gym, as well, and administered CPR and used paddles to keep Bob alive.

Bob was immediately taken to a local hospital, where she remained unconscious for two days, he told the celebrity website.

In all, the trainer was hospitalized for eight days.

Bob, a Los Angeles resident, told TMZ that he wasn't cleared to fly from New York to Los Angeles, hence his long hospital stay.

He has not tweeted about the health scare, but he did share a photo of a candle on Instagram late last week with the caption, "My word of the day... LUCKY."

Bob, who says heart issues run in his family, is now limiting his exercise to walking.