With Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial set to begin in Philadelphia on June 5, both his real-life wife of more than 50 years, Camille, as well as his television spouse, "The Cosby Show" star Phylicia Rashad, are expected to be there to support the embattled comedy star, reports Page Six.‌

"Phylicia has never wavered in her support of Bill and she's said she'll be available for whatever he might need, whenever he might need it," a source close to the actress told the New York Post's gossip column in a June 3 report.

Page Six also reports that Cosby's team has reached out to other former co-stars in hopes of securing their support for the 79-year-old, who's facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault against Andrea Constand, a former Temple University women's basketball director, who's long claimed he drugged and attacked her in his home in 2004.

Cosby faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

The Post reports that TV daughter Keshia Knight-Pulliam and and TV son Malcolm Jamal Warner are expected to attend the trial. Sitcom kids Lisa Bonet, Tempestt Bledsoe and Sabrina Le Beauf, it points out, have not offered any public support.

In 2015, Rashad told Showbiz 411 to "Forget these women," referring to the more than 60 women who've alleged that Cosby sexually assaulted or raped them, with claims going back decades. "What you're seeing is the destruction of a legacy. And I think it's orchestrated. I don't know why or who's doing it, but it's the legacy," she added. "And it's a legacy that is so important to the culture."

As for Camille, said a family source, "Never, not one time, did she abandon him."

Golden Globe winner Diahann Carroll is on Cosby's 20-person witness list, the Post reported earlier.

In May, Page Six reported that Cosby has been acting isolated and paranoid, fearing that someone might put something in his food or drinks.

It's an interesting development, considering so many of the women who've accused him of sexual assault have claimed he slipped them drugs that knocked them out or left them impaired.

Cosby reportedly refused to stay in Philadelphia hotels during pre-trial hearings and jury selection because of his worries and instead got up at 2:30 a.m. each day to travel to the courthouse on his private plane from his home 300 miles away.

"He and his wife are afraid that if he stayed at a hotel, someone will find a way to poison him, put something in his food," a source who works closely with the Cosby camp told the Post. A second source close to his family added, "He's blind... so that makes him even more vulnerable to [being] poisoned or to having someone sneak into his room."

That's not all. "He's thinking and his team is thinking, if he's put in a hotel room, someone will find out which room he's staying in and they'll put a bug or a device in the room," the source close to his family said.

Though Cosby has repeatedly denied the accusations against him, he did admit in a deposition taken in 2005 and 2006 to using drugs and his celebrity status to have sex with women.

He is not expected to testify at his trial.