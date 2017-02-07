Blac Chyna seemed like a single woman over the weekend, cozying up to a man who was not her fiancé Rob Kardashian, according to one explosive new report.

On Tuesday, the New York Post's Page Six reported that Chyna was with a new man at a Super Bowl viewing party at Estrella's MA Theater in Los Angeles.

"I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn't know better," a source told the newspaper, adding that the mystery man "at some point had his hand in her lap or on her legs."

While Chyna watched the game, she was overhead talking about her relationship with Rob, saying they were on the outs again, the source claimed.

"She's still talking to Rob but they're not living together right now," the insider said.

This wouldn't be the first time Rob and Chyna have had issues in their whirlwind romance.

Just before last Christmas, Rob announced on social media that Chyna had left him and cleared out the entire house. Many, though, were quick to wonder if this was legit or some sort of publicity stunt to perhaps bring more attention to their reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

Likely knowing this, Rob said on Snapchat, "This wasn't fake or some publicity stunt. Trust me. My one month old beautiful baby girl got taken from me along with my wife who left me."

The alleged split occurred after Chyna said her Instagram account was hacked, purportedly showing candid and damning conversations about Rob -- where she used words like "fat," "lazy" and "insecure" when referring to her fiancé. In the messages, she also laid out a plan to leave Rob a year after marrying him and taking the Kardashian name.

Chyna also lamented Rob's refusal to get help for his mental health issues, reports indicated.

After all this, Rob apologized to Chyna and she took him back. At the time, a source told the typically-reliable People magazine that Rob's family wanted him to end things with Chyna.

"They don't support the relationship," a source told the mag. "At least some of his family members want Rob to split up with Chyna so they can say, 'We told you so, Rob. You deserve better.' But Rob won't listen to them. He wants to be with Chyna."

Last week, Chyna shared an Instagram video of Rob nuzzling up to their 3-month old daughter Dream. He also shared a video of them around the same time to celebrate their one-year anniversary.