R&B artist Brandy Norwood fueled speculation that she may be pregnant, but her 14-year-old daughter is claiming otherwise.

On May 22, Brandy took to Instagram to share a photo of herself during a performance. The shot was taken from a low angle and seems to show a small bump in her belly (although that could just be the angle of the shot).

Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 22, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

"Dear God, I can finally see you in me," she captioned the photo. "Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you."

Fans started congratulating her, thinking that she was referring to a pregnancy. Brandy than changed her Instagram bio to read, "People, I'm not pregnant!!! I got too much work to do. I just like pancakes and chocolate cake... let me live!!"

FayesVision/WENN.com

Brandy is rumored to be dating R&B artist Sir the Baptist, who often appears on her Instagram feed, which is followed by 3.4 million people.

The singer is already a mother -- she shares a 14-year-old daughter, Sy'rai Iman Smith, with record producer Robert Smith. (The 2002 reality TV show "Brady: Special Delivery" chronicled her pregnancy.)

It seems like Sy'ria is happy to be the singer's only child. As the pregnancy rumors began to mount, the teen took to social media to try to set the record straight.

"My mother is not pregnant," she wrote. "I'm not gonna have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord."

I can't Iman... @syraismith Get off social media at school lil lady A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 22, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

She added another message that read, "She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday. I was there."

Brandy humorously told her daughter, "Get off social media at school lil lady."