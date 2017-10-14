Pop icon, Britney Spears took the stage on Wednesday, for the first time since the tragic Las Vegas shootings.

However, the singer was also feeling inspired as she took to the canvas on Friday afternoon to try her hand at another talent, per The Daily Mail.

Sometimes you just gotta play!!!!!! 🤓😜💋💅🏻👩‍🎨🎨👯👗👛👒👠🦄🦋🐠🌹💥💥 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Spears, posted a video to her millions of Instagram followers of herself painting as well as showing off her fit body 35-year-young body, while doing so.

Britney looked glowing and beautiful as ever, leaving little to the imagination, wearing a revealing white top and matching shorts.

Tanned and toned, she muses in a Roman inspired garden while she creates her "Bricasso!"

We’ll get through this together ❤️ See you Wednesday #VegasStrong A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

With Mozart's "Sonata for Piano no. 11 in A Major" playing in the background, she captions "sometimes you just gotta play" as the video follows her as she works on an array of colors with her brush.

Hair in a ponytail, Britney appears to be in a trance, flowing long top unbuttoned, belly ring exposed, black eyeliner on, as her knee rests on a green stool.

According to The Daily Mail, the singer/dancer shined in a variety of outfits as she wowed the crowd on Wednesday night, some of whom were first responders to the terrible events that unfolded Oct 1.

Before taking the stage that night, she assured fans "we'll get through this together," on social media, referring to the horrible events that tragically took 58 lives at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Completely heartbroken over the news this morning. Keeping the victims of last night's tragedy in Las Vegas in my prayers 🙏 #PrayForLasVegas‬ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Now after four years and 249 dates, the "Pieces of Me" show in Las Vegas will come to a close on New Year's Eve 2017, reports The Daily Mail.