The newly-engaged Cardi B's ring is worth more than most homes.

Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WEN

According to TMZ, her fiance, Migos rapper Offset, spent $550,000 on the custom-made bling, and it took a month and a half to make, which was done by Pristine Jewelers in New York City.

The ring, which Cardi happily showed off on Instagram, features an 8-carat stone surrounded by 2 half-carat pear diamonds and 2 carats worth of pink and white stones, TMZ said.

The report states that the ring was actually finished only a few hours before Offset proposed to Cardi live on stage in Philadelphia.

"I just wanted to show you how beautify the ring is," Cardi said in her Instagram video. "Damn, this thing on one hand."

She said that her man's attention to detail was impressive.

"I'm so grateful, I'm so happy," she said. "I'd never think my ring would be this beautiful."

The two rappers have been together since the beginning of the year. It was only a week before the proposal that she implied that they had broken up, posting a photo of herself to Snapchat with the word "single." Moments later, she and Offset made up and she said she "exaggerated a lil bit." She added, "I came to my senses now. I'm sorry."

After the proposal, she shared an image of the ring.

"I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain't a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings," she said. "Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me."