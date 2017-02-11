Wedding bells are ringing for Cassadee Pope and All Time Low's Rian Dawson!

The longtime loves announced their engagement on Instagram on Feb. 10.

"The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier," Rian captioned a shot of himself kissing the former winner of "The Voice" as she rests her hand on his jaw, showing off her engagement bling.

Cassadee posted this same photo on her own Instagram account.

"WE'RE ENGAGED," she wrote in the caption along with several heart emojis.

In 2014, the "Wasting All These Tears" singer opened up to Wonderwall.com about how she and Rian maintain their long-distance relationship: "We respect each other," she said. "We both have such trying schedules. When he's not on tour, he's writing an album with his band, and when I'm not on tour, I'm doing radio stops or recording. So it never really stops for either one of us."

"But neither of us holds that against the other because this is our life," she added. "We both got into the relationship knowing that we are passionate about music and that's never gonna change. So we're just very supportive of each other."

Just don't expect them to collaborate on anything other than their marriage anytime soon.

"We try to keep the business side separate," Cassadee told us. "I've seen and heard stories about people who get involved in business ventures or creatively working together, and a lot of the time it doesn't end well. ... Every once in a while he may play a show or two drumming for me, but it doesn't really go beyond that. It keeps it kind of fresh and exciting when that happens."

The country cutie recently earned recognition for her collaboration with another artist (Chris Young).

The duo scored a Grammy nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their song "Think of You."

Cassadee is set to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12.

Congrats, Cass!