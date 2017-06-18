Surfing, it does a body good.

"Thor" star Chris Hemsworth has long had an enviable body, but it doesn't come easy. On June 18, the actor spoke to Sydney's Supanova Comic Con and Gaming Expo and revealed the secrets to his body.

"[It's] just lots of work, lots of time in the gym, lots of heavy weights, lots of boxing, lots of surfing, just keeping busy, keeping moving," he said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Of course, diet is also a large part of the equation.

"Eating the right way has been a big one, especially for this character," he said, referencing "Thor." He told the crowd that a lot of "greens" are on his plate.

Surfing, a major part of his fitness, is his great love. He told the crowd that his favorite spot to hit the waves is Lennox Point which is near his Australian home in Byron Bay.

"I've lost plenty of skin on the rocks there," he said.

Chris obviously knows that surfing isn't the safest activity. Last year he told Australian news outlet news.com.au that he doesn't let the obvious risks involved with surfing in Byron Bay stop him from doing what he loves.

"There's a lot of shark activity where I am and certainly you think about it a lot more than I ever did in the past, but you're in their backyard and that's the risk you take, but there is something going on and I think more research and education needs to be put in to it to understand why," he said.

The actor also told GQ Magazine, "I've surfed a couple of times where I've been pinned under a reef and I'm right at the end of my breath, and there's nothing else you want to see more than the surface," he revealed.

He added, "I've surfed most of my life and without a doubt there's been sharks in the water when I've been there. I've never seen a shark, but there's no doubt there would've been one around."