Less than a week after Chrissy Metz donned a red latex dress, she still stands by her fashion choice. And, she's thanking fans who are standing with her.

Just after the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, Chrissy was put on the defensive after online critics slammed the dress she wore to the show, a red knee-length dress with ruffled sleeves.

In response to the Internet's unaccredited fashion police, she tweeted, "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho."

Her fans soon applauded her for not only taking hold of the situation, but for hitting back at the haters. On May 11, she took a moment to thank her supporters and teach people a lesson about "unconventional" bodies.

"Remember that time folks got rowdy because I wore a dress?" she captioned a photo of her in the infamous dress. "The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed. I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds."

"I truly had no idea it would make anyone feel uncomfortable, I just wanted to try something different. All I'm saying, is do YOU, Boo!," she continued. "Wear what you want, love you love and treat people the way you want to be treated❤️ Now that's out of the way, congratulations to all the winners at the @MTV movie and tv awards, especially our boys @miloanthonyventimiglia and @lonniechavis for winning best tear jerker scene from @nbcthisisus! 🎉

Chrissy's body has often been a point of discussion and she's been open about her weight, but she also been very appreciative and accepting of her body, much more so than her "This Is Us" character Kate Pearson.

"I used to be Kate, but now I'm so far removed from that," she told Harper's Bazaar after a recent photo shoot. "When I first heard Harper's Bazaar wanted me to be sexy, I was like, 'Who, me?' I knew y'all were edgy but this is incredible -- it's validation…. I can get into this now because I finally have the confidence."

And, while Chrissy loves fashion, she also knows that what you wear is fairly minuscule in the grand scheme of things.

"Like, if I ever end up on the worst-dressed list, it's not going to make me fall apart," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I want to look great and feel good and be comfortable, but at the same time, none of this really matters. This is the fun stuff."