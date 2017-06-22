Christina Perri is getting hitched! The singer announced on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly four years, Paul Costabile.

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!" the "Jar of Hearts" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her ring, which shows a diamond set in the middle of a V-shape.

paul asked me to marry him tonight & i said yes! A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

Her new fiance also shared the news on his Instagram page, posting a photo of him kissing Christina.

I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!! A post shared by Paul Costabile (@paulcostabile) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he said. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes !!!"

Christina has often posted about Paul on social media. Just last month, she gushed about Paul, an on-air reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, on his 30th birthday, calling him "the love of my life" in a black and white photo.

happy 30th birthday to the love of my life @paulcostabile! ❤️ A post shared by christina perri (@christinaperri) on Jun 1, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

It will be the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married in her early 20s, but that marriage ended in divorce.

"I was 21 when I got married, 22 when I got divorced," she told The Mirror in 2012. "It was really fast, like a stepping stone from one path to the next. We ran to Florida and eloped. It didn't make any sense. I felt like a different person in a different life — I had a house, a dog, and a car."

Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash

"I woke up one morning and wasn't playing music or feeling fulfilled in any capacity and realized I had to make a change," she continued. "He and I are still friends. We giggle about it now, 'Remember the time we were married?' We've moved on."