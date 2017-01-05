Will Reeve was only 11 years old when his famous father, Christopher Reeve, died in 2004. But he remembers his dad was a superhero, both on and off-screen.

"He taught me how to ride a bike, just by telling me," Will recently told Closer Weekly.

Christopher, of course, couldn't show his son how to do it. In 1995, the man who played "Superman" became paralyzed following an equestrian accident. Will was 2 years old.

"He couldn't physically help me ride a bike, because he was in a wheelchair, but that didn't stop him and me from having one of the quintessential father-son experiences," Will said. "He told me to put my trust in him. I did, and I succeeded."

Will's mother, Dana Reeve, died in 2006 from lung cancer.

"Knowing that my dad and my mom together as couple inspired millions of people is so touching to me, because I saw them, first and foremost, as mom and dad," Will told E! News in November 2016. "They just did what they had to do as parents, as husband and wife and as citizens of the world. It just so happened that because they were such incredible people, the work that they did and the life that they lived in a public-facing way touched others."

Now an ESPN contributor, Will is an active board member and ambassador for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Not a day goes by where he doesn't think about his famous parents.

"Everything that my parents did inspired me," he said. "I don't think I knew it at the time, but upon reflecting on my childhood, I certainly look back and can think of specific moments that mean so much to me now."

He added, "My parents' legacy is hugely important to me because they meant so much to the world on the whole, but they also meant so much to me personally and to my family. We don't want anything they did or what they stood for to fade off because their work was important."