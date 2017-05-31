So, is Marc Anthony single? Is he taken? Which woman has him under her spell? The singing superstar has everyone on their toes when it comes to his love life.

So many women, so little time.

Last weekend, Marc shared an intimate photo of himself with Italian model Raffaella Modugno. They looked to be in full-blown "couple mode."

"Making memories. Happy Memorial Day weekend. Wishing you the best 😘," he captioned the romantic image, posted to Twitter on May 27.

Then, just a few days later, photos surfaced of Marc with his ex-wife Shannon de Lima while aboard a yacht in Miami, and both looked to be awfully flirtatious. But, according to Telemundo, the images were actually snapped a month ago.

On May 30, Shannon tried to quell the reconciliation rumors on Instagram, posting a bitmoji of a blonde woman saying, "Everybody just chill." She captioned the image: "a calmarse!!!!!!," which, in English, means "calm down."

A little more than a week prior to that, she posted an image with her 9-year-old son Daniel. The mysterious caption written in Spanish translated to, "Love doesn't have to be perfect. It only has to be sincere. And above all, together it needs to be able to win any battle."

That could all just be a coincidence. But then what about Mariana Downing? In March, the 21-year-old model and Marc made their red carpet debut and E! News reported that they had been dating for several months.

In late March, she posted an image to her Instagram of the two of them at the Ultra Music Festival. In the image, she called Marc "mi lindooo," which is basically the Spanish equivalent to "my beautiful."

So, in other words, it sure seems like Marc's love life is in full bloom. But, how does he keep up!