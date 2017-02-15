Courtney Stodden has officially moved on from her estranged husband Doug Hutchinson.

The Daily Mail reports that the busty blonde is now dating Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Marc Mani -- the two actually celebrated Valentine's Day together at Locanda Veneta restaurant in Los Angeles.

Courtney, 22, donned a cleavage-bearing black lace top with plunging neck line for the date with the famous surgeon. She completed the outfit with skin-tight black pants and stilettos.

Marc, 47, is well known in Los Angeles and reportedly dated Heather Locklear from 2013 until they split last August.

Daily Mail reported that Courtney was spotted making out with another man last week, as well.

Last week, the former teen bride confirmed reports that the couple had split.

"Unfortunately they're true," she replied when asked about the reports that she and Doug split. "It's hard right now but we're trying to individually find our happiness. It's just really sad right now."

On Feb. 9, she attended an OK! Magazine pre-Grammy party alone and without a wedding ring.

Courtney and Doug, 56, married in 2011 when she was just 16 years old. Their relationship has been rather rocky.

They split in November 2013, but reconciled the next year.

"I [had] just recently finished a stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK and I think I turned 19 on the show and I was in the house for about a month and it was the first time I was away from Doug," she told the Allegedly podcast. "After I got off the show, I was like, ''You know what, I need to sow my wild oats. I need to go out. I need to date. I need to screw,' so that was basically the primary reason for that separation and we were separated for about a year maybe."

In May 2016, it was announced that the bombshell and "The Green Mile" actor were expecting a child, but two months later she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.