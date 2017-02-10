The marriage between Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison has hit the skids yet again.

The former teen bride confirmed reports on Friday that the couple has split.

"Unfortunately they're true," she replied when asked about the reports that she and Doug split. "It's hard right now but we're trying to individually find our happiness. It's just really sad right now."

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the 22-year-old attended an OK! Magazine pre-Grammy party alone and without a wedding ring.

Courtney and Doug, 56, married in 2011 while she was just 16 years old. Their relationship has been rather rocky.

They split in November 2013, but reconciled the next year.

"I [had] just recently finished a stint on 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK and I think I turned 19 on the show and I was in the house for about a month and it was the first time I was away from Doug," she told the Allegedly podcast. "After I got off the show, I was like, ''You know what, I need to sow my wild oats. I need to go out. I need to date. I need to screw,' so that was basically the primary reason for that separation and we were separated for about a year maybe."

In May 2016, they announced that the bombshell and "The Green Mile" actor were expecting a child, but two months later she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Then, in September of 2016, she was spotted having a steamy make out session with a woman on the beach.

Prior to all this, their marriage took a turn for the bizarre. In April 2016, during an episode of "The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition," Courtney's mom, Krista Keller, accused Doug of having an emotional affair with her during a group therapy session.

In the session, Doug said that his mother-in-law had previously been very direct about her desire for him. "Krista was relentless about her feelings for me … And it culminated into an unbelievable confession from Krista saying that, 'When Courtney leaves you, I will be here for you because I am in love with you,'" he claimed. Krista vehemently denied Doug's assertions.