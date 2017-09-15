Rosie O'Donnell's ex-wife, Michelle Rounds, was found dead in her home this week after an apparent suicide.

TMZ reported the sad news on Sept. 15. Michelle was 46 years old.

Michelle and the talk show host married in 2012 after dating for a year. They split in November 2014, and their divorce was finalized in March 2016. The divorce got nasty at times, with both of them lobbing unflattering accusations at each other.

"There's peace in the Middle East," Rosie said upon leaving the courthouse after the settlement was agreed to last year. "It's done. We've settled. We're both very happy about the outcome."

While married, they adopted daughter Dakota, now 4, whom they shared joint custody of.

It was reported in September 2015 that Michelle had attempted suicide.

Regarding Michelle's death, Rosie told TMZ, "I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle's family, her wife and their child."

Per TMZ, Michelle's mom posted a statement, "... If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out..."