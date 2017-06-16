The countdown is on for "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller. On June 30, the reality TV star will check into prison to begin her one-year sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

WENN.com

TMZ caught up with Abby as she left Catch, one of the ritziest seafood-based restaurants in Los Angeles, and asked her what she wants to do before heading to the clink. Abby said her agenda involves getting a pedicure, among other things, but she's also already thinking about her last pre-prison meal.

"If I say Red Lobster coming out of Catch would that be bad?," she said. "I think the biscuits. The cheddar biscuits."

The biscuits, as any Red Lobster fan knows, is a staple -- they are so popular that you can buy the mix at stores to make at home (but, let's be honest, they're not the same).

Brian To / WENN

On May 9, a judge sentenced Abby to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. During her case, prosecutors said she failed to disclose that she brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country.

"It's so freaking crazy to me. I feel really bad and I'm just really sorry for my mistakes and everything," she told TMZ on June 15. "I don't know, I'm just a nice Catholic girl."

Evan Agostini / AP

After her sentencing, Abby spoke to "Good Morning America" and said she had an interesting plan for how she plans to spend her time in lockup.

"I'm just going to pretend that I am shooting a movie, and we're on set, and I am there for 10 months, and that's the way it's gonna be," she told "GMA," adding that she'll read and try to learn to speak Spanish behind bars.

"I am already working on a new book," she said. Still, she maintained, she "wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone" and called the whole thing a "mistake" on her part.