A few "Dance Moms" aren't tip toeing around this -- they're not exactly crying about Abby Lee Miller's prison sentence.

"In general the cast and crew of 'Dance Moms' aren't at all sad that Abby was sentenced. Many think she deserves it. They do not like Abby," the insider told Us Weekly. "Many actually think she deserves a bigger sentence."

Abby was often a lightning rod on the reality TV show for her tough-love approach. After leaving the show in March, she was replaced by "Dancing With The Stars" pro Cheryl Burke. Many cast members like Cheryl "a lot better," Us' source sad.

WENN.com

On May 9, a judge sentenced Abby to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud. During her case, prosecutors said she failed to disclose that she brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country.

After her sentence, Abby spoke to "Good Morning America" and said she had an interesting plan for how she plans to spend her time in lockup.

"I'm just going to pretend that I am shooting a movie, and we're on set, and I am there for 10 months, and that's the way it's gonna be," she told "GMA," adding that she'll read and try to learn to speak Spanish behind bars.

"I am already working on a new book," she said. Still, she maintained, she "wasn't ever trying to hurt anyone" and called the whole thing a "mistake" on her part.

While some don't back Abby, other have expressed their support for the controversial dance instructor.

Elliana Walmsley, 9, took to Instagram after the sentence and shared an image of her and Abby.

"I love you Miss Abby. I wouldn't be where I am without you. You have taught me so much about dance and life," the star of seasons six and seven said. "Look how I can bevel now and 'break' my feet. You mean SO much to me and I will always be there for you."

"Dance Moms" star Brynn Rumfallo, 13, also praised her old mentor.

"Ms. Abby, thank you for believing in me, and for all the opportunities you gave me. Being a part of the ALDC has made such a huge impact in my life," she wrote. "I am much stronger then I was, and I have had opportunities I never dreamed I would have. Thank you @therealabbylee for everything."