The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" is digging back into the past. Us Weekly is reporting that Danielle Staub is rejoining the Bravo show for this upcoming eighth season.

Get ready!

Andy Cohen, the show's creator, hasn't confirmed the report, but did tell the mag in mid-January that "Housewives" and Danielle are in "discussions."

Here's hoping everyone had an #amazing #sunday #love and #hugs A photo posted by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Over the last several weeks, Danielle has hinted on Instagram that she may be returning, sharing media reports that speculate about her return.

"Thank you for letting Andy know how much you miss me," she wrote to her fans in January.

The controversial reality TV star left the show seven years ago. Since then, she has released an autobiography and continued to appear on TV on the VH1 series "Famous Food."

On "Housewives," Danielle is best known as Teresa Giudice's arch nemesis (how could any fan of the show forget Teresa's infamous table-flipping incident that was aimed at Danielle!). She also clashed with Jacqueline Laurita's daughter, Ashley Holmes, who once ripped out Danielle's hair extensions.

Great night with my girl @teresagiudice at @robynjlevy event #tushy #charity #rhonj #OG @bravoandy @bravotvnj .... thank you to my beautiful ladies @cocoschateau for dressing me A photo posted by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Nov 19, 2016 at 8:36pm PST

When she left the show after the second season, Danielle said, "I think it's time for me to move on and upward. I don't see any interest for me to be attacked like that."

Over the years, she and Teresa seem to have patched things up. In October 2016, they actually had a yoga date, even sharing photos of the moment on social media, much to the shock of many "Housewives" followers.

#tbt to yesterday with my #zenGirl @teresagiudice after we got our #namaste on #yoga is our way! #lovenlight #rhonj ....I think @bravoandy should join us sometime A photo posted by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on Oct 27, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

"It was like where we just left off. it was totally fine," Teresa said on "Watch What Happens Live."

Danielle told Us of the yoga hang, "We reconnected and it has been so natural and great. Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families."