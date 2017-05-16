Is there a romance brewing between David Foster and Katharine McPhee? It sure seems that way.

The duo -- 34 years apart in age! -- were seen on a romantic dinner date in Malibu, Calif., and it was loaded with PDA.

AP/REX/Shutterstock

E! News quoted an onlooker who saw the budding couple at a private, sea-front table at sushi hotspot Nobu.

"David and Katharine were very intimate during their dinner," the source said. "David was seen grabbing Katharine's face and kissing her cheek several times. Katharine was doing the same to David's face and they were acting as if they were a couple."

The source added, "By the end of the date, Katharine sat on David's side of the table and cuddled him with a blanket."

Angela Weiss / WireImage

During the dinner David, 67, and Kat, 33, shared two bottles of red wine and several sushi dishes. After a two-hour meal, they left in the same car.

The music producer and the "American Idol" alum have known each other for over a decade, but, according to Page Six, were seen together last month at Barbra Streisand's 75th birthday party. They also attended a tennis match together in March.

David has been married four times, most recently to former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda Hadid.

FayesVision / WENN

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he said, "This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it. Someone said to me recently that you need to be very careful about the person you pick to spend the rest of your life with. It's kind of weird that I'm hearing that now and thinking, 'Oh, right.'"

Kat divorced her husband Nick Cokas in May 2014 after she was caught kissing her "Smash" director Michael Morris. Shortly after, she dated her "Scorpion" co-star Elyes Gabel, but they split in July 2016.