"Deadliest Catch" star Sig Hansen was arrested and booked into jail after an incident involving an Uber driver in Seattle.

He won't be able to use the ride-sharing app ever again either.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on May 18 that Sig is facing charges of assault and property destruction after a spat with an Uber driver. A police report, obtained by the website, said the boat captain and his family were in an Uber when the app canceled his ride. Sig then tried to pay the driver $100 to complete the trip, but the driver refused and said it was against the rules.

A reportedly infuriated Sig allegedly spit on the driver's head and the back of the driver's seat. He then got out of the vehicle and kicked the car.

The Uber driver immediately called the police, who came to the scene and saw fresh saliva on the car and noticed a dent in the car. Sig had left the scene before police arrived.

After officers went to the reality TV star's home, they said he was "obviously intoxicated," and told them he was celebrating Norwegian Independence Day, TMZ reported.

DS7 / WENN

Sig denied any wrongdoing and attempted to walk back into his home, but officers stopped him and arrested him.

TMZ spoke to a spokesman for Uber, as well, who said Sig has officially worn out his welcome there.

"Violence will not be tolerated on the Uber app," the rep said. "We have been in contact with our driver partner, and the rider no longer has access to the app."

Aside from "Deadliest Catch," Sig also appeared on "Celebrity Apprentice 7" in early 2015. He was "fired" the first week.