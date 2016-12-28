Either Drake and Jennifer Lopez are having the romance of the century, or Machiavelli is handling publicity for their forthcoming collaboration.

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the pair dropped yet another breadcrumb on the trail of social media hints that's led some to suspect the two are romantically involved.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

In a photo they both posted on Instagram without a caption, Drake can be seen cradling J.Lo as she reclines on a couch with her head in his lap.

The photo fuels growing buzz about the nature of the could-be-couple's relationship.

Romance rumors began earlier this month when Drake, 30, shared pics from Las Vegas, where he saw Jennifer, 46, perform twice. The captions that accompanied the pics included a whole lot of x's, o's and heart Emojis for two pros working on a music project together.

Talk of a romance surfaced again when Drake invited Jen to a private party at Delilah's in Los Angeles a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Then, on Christmas Day, a video appeared on Instagram that showed Drake doing a trust fall as Jen stood poised to catch him.

Both Jen and Drake have been single following the end of each of their respective relationships. Jen and Casper Smart parted ways in August after five on-off years together, while Drake and Rihanna split (again) in October.

They certainly could be drumming up publicity to get their new music some attention. For one thing, someone else clearly took the latest photo of the two of them together and we're not sure why a friend or assistant would be in the room during such a seemingly intimate moment.

It also seems a bit fishy that they'd both post the same picture at the same time with the same empty caption.

On the other hand, Drake's ex, Rihanna, appears to be miffed about something J.Lo related: Us Weekly reports the "Umbrella" singer stopped following Jennifer on social media over the weekend despite their history of mutual respect and appreciation.

"I'm a huge Rihanna fan," Jennifer once said, "... and I feel like she's such a girl's girl, which I love because I'm a girl's girl and she seems very sweet."

After that quote emerged, Rihanna, who was working on a shoe design project with Manolo Blahnik, sent Jennifer a pair of $4,000 boots along with a card that read, "To the baddest. Because I know you're gonna wear them better than me."

As for the rumors about J.Lo and Drake? Guess we'll have to wait until after their new collaboration drops. If they still look cozy together on social media after the project's buzz is over, we'll assume whatever they have together is the real deal.