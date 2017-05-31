Venus Williams seems to have slipped and revealed that her sister, Serena Williams, is expecting a girl.

Following a match during the French Open on May 31, Venus was asked about Serena's pregnancy during an interview with Eurosport. Serena revealed on Snapchat on April 19 that she and fiance Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, were expecting.

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"What is the baby going to call you?" the interviewer asked.

"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" Venus said. "We're all like, 'Baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha.' We all want the baby to be named after us."

Taylor Hill / Getty Images North America

This appears to be a major slip up. It was just a few days earlier, on May 28, that Venus said her lips were sealed when it came to personal matters involving her sister.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

"Well, I don't like to talk too much, so my mouth will always be shut," she told reporters, according to USA Today. "But I'm definitely looking forward to it. I have no idea what the experience will be like because previously I became an aunt when I was very young and lived far away, across the country (in Florida), so it was a completely different experience than it will be this time.

"So I hope that I can live up to this job. I've got to get some confidence that I can do this. It's all new for me. It's a great journey."

When asked what her duties would be as an aunt to Serena's baby, she said, "I don't know yet, that's the problem. I don't know how well I'm going to do, because I don't know what to do. I think you just have to be ready, aware and alert. Then have a lot of diaper duty."