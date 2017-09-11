Demi Lovato may just have a new special person in her life, and it's a beautiful woman.

The singer was seen all over Disneyland on Sept. 10 holding hands with DJ/Producer Lauren Abedini. In fact, several people in the park snapped pics of Demi and Lauren, both of whom seemed fairly hands-on with each other.

One image showed Demi with her hand on Lauren's shoulder, while Lauren appeared to have her hand on Demi's bottom.

Another image showed the two simply holding hands as they walked through the park.

Many of Demi's fans began researching Lauren. Like Demi, she's quite the catch. In addition to being a successful DJ, she also runs a charity called PWR By Kittens, which is a series of non-profit DJ workshops designed for women and put on by women. The proceeds all go to local women's shelters.

Had so much fun playing the @hypebeast Coachella party followed by eating too much pizza and ending up in a rave Uber. Thanks for the memories 🍕🌴 A post shared by Lauren KITTENS Abedini (@iamkittens) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

In 2015, many wondered if Demi was possibly bisexual when British talk show Alan Carr told her that he felt that her song "Cool For The Summer" had same sex messages.

"I am not confirming and I'm definitely not denying," she told him. "All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don't think there's anything wrong with experimentation at all."

Paul Smith / Featureflash / Featu/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Alan, an openly gay comedian, said, "The trouble is, I experimented once and it stuck."

Demi countered, "Hey, I didn't say that it didn't stick either. I didn't say that it didn't stick."