It looks like Joshua Jackson has officially dipped his toe back into the dating pond.

Last weekend, "The Affair" actor was spotted strolling around a Los Angeles-area Farmers Market with a beautiful brunette woman, but nothing more was known. However, on Aug. 23, Radar Online identified Joshua's mystery woman as 28-year-old model and stylist Shafia West.

gotpap/Bauergriffin.com

Joshua dressed casually in dark shorts and a dark hoodie, where Shafia donned denim cut-offs, a sweatshirt, sneakers and a baseball cap.

In identifying Shafia, Radar reported that she's still technically married, although she filed for divorce in April 2016. It appears as though she and her husband reconciled, but couldn't make it work, and she again filed for divorce in May 2017.

the beachiest beached beach hair... now say that 5 times 🌊 A post shared by shafia west (@shafiawest) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

"Shafia's estranged husband is aware of her new relationship with Joshua," a source told Radar. "It surprised him, but not too much."

The source, seems a bit biased against Shafia, said, Joshua "has his hands full."

work done ☑️weekend ready ☑️ @bjohnsonstudio A post shared by shafia west (@shafiawest) on Jul 7, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

Joshua's alleged new romance comes a year after he and actress Diane Kruger split after a decade together. Diane has moved on with "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus -- the two were recently spotted vacationing in Costa Rica.

Diane and Norman were first linked in late 2015 when they were supposedly seen "wildly making out" at a dive bar in New York City. At the time, she was still with Joshua.