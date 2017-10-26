Ed Sheeran is giving Taylor Swift's boyfriend his seal of approval.

Taylor's BFF spoke to Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast and dished on British actor beau Joe Alwyn. Ed seems to the think the world of Joe ... and everyone knows that a BFF's approval goes a long way.

"He's really nice. Really, really friendly, really good dude," Ed said, not revealing too much.

In May, it was reported that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer had been secretly dating Joe for months. In June, they were spotted in Nashville together, as well. Still, unlike many of Taylor's past romances, she's been very low-key about this one.

It turns out, she's actually been spending a lot of time in London, as that's where Joe lives.

"We're in touch, quite a fair bit, you know, and she's been in London quite a bit as well," Ed said in his chat.

On June 1, Taylor and Joe were spotted together in public for the first time as they boarded a private jet in London. Grainy images showed the blond couple wearing dark hoodies and shielding their faces. "They didn't want to be seen by anyone and were ducking down in the car and wearing hoodies," a source told E!, adding that they had a "ton of luggage with them."

When first reporting the romance news, The Sun revealed that Taylor had rented a home in North London so she could see Joe, who reportedly lives at home with his parents, and had been wearing disguises so as to not draw attention.

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," another source told The Sun. "Nobody has a clue they've walked past a music superstar -- not even her new neighbors."

It's also been reported that Joe is moving to America to be closer to the Grammy winner -- and is also hoping his increased presence in the States will lead to more film roles.

"Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the U.S. will mean they can spend much more time together," a source told The Sun on May 22. "He's a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home."