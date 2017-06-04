Things sure seem to be getting more serious for Taylor Swift and her new man!

The music star, 27, and new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, have been spending time together in Nashville in recent days.

New photos that appear on DailyMail.com show the music star and the British actor enjoying what the British outlet describes as their morning coffee while on a balcony in the Tennessee city on June 3. (Taylor owns a luxury penthouse condo in Nashville, her adopted hometown.)

Joe wore a casual gray T-shirt and jeans as they chatted across a small table, while Taylor looked pretty and relaxed in a loose-fitting fuchsia dress with her hair pulled back in a simple bun.

The new photos surfaced one day after E! News reported that Taylor and the "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" actor are officially "exclusive," according to an insider.

E! reports that the pair -- whose relationship was only revealed in mid-May -- have also been spending time over the last few months in Joe's native England, in New York City (where Taylor also has a home) and in Nashville.

Though the romance is new to the public, E! reports that Taylor squad members Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid plus other close friends have already spent time getting to know Joe.

"[Taylor and Joe] are still in the beginning stages with learning about each other as she is trying to take this relationship slower than the past ones," and insider told E!, clearly referencing the debacle that was Taylor's high-profile summer 2016 romance with another English actor, Tom Hiddleston.

On June 1, Taylor and Joe were spotted together in public for the first time as they boarded a private jet in London. Grainy images showed the blond couple wearing dark hoodies and shielding their faces. "They didn't want to be seen by anyone and were ducking down in the car and wearing hoodies," a source told E!, adding that they had a "ton of luggage with them."

When first reporting the romance news, The Sun revealed that Taylor had rented a home in North London so she could see Joe, who reportedly lives at home with his parents, and had been wearing disguises so as to not draw attention.

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," another source told The Sun. "Nobody has a clue they've walked past a music superstar -- not even her new neighbors."

It's also been reported that Joe is moving to America to be closer to the Grammy winner -- and is also hoping his increased presence in the States will lead to more film roles.

"Joe really wants to be near Taylor and moving to the U.S. will mean they can spend much more time together," a source told The Sun on May 22. "He's a real family man and is close to his parents, so he will still be a regular visitor to their London home."