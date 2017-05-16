Taylor Swift has been involved in a secret love story for several months and has been dating a rising British actor, according to a new report.

The Sun reported on May 16 that Taylor has been dating 26-year-old Joe Alwyn, who starred in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" with Kristen Stewart.

WENN.com

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," a source told The Sun. "But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."

The report says the singer has been spending time in London and has been wearing disguises, as to not draw attention. She's reportedly been renting a home in North London, but has kept a very low profile.

"Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen. She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps," the source said. "Nobody has a clue they've walked past a music superstar - not even her new neighbors."

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor, who is currently working on new music, has had a very well-documented love life, having dated Tom Hiddelston, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal and John Mayer, to name a few.

The Sun reports that Taylor and Joe aren't hiding their romance among those closest to them.

"This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship - the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a longtime," the source said. "After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private."

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

In 2018, Joe is set to star in "The Favourite" opposite Emma Stone.