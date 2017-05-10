Come out, come out wherever you are! Except for a recent tweet about her pals Haim's new song, Taylor Swift has been MIA. But that's all by design and her fans are likely to be thanking her for it later.

She's been secretly at work on a new album and it should be coming out this year, a source told Us Weekly.

"She was trying to keep herself out of the media," the Swifty insider said, adding that Taylor's plan is to eschew the spotlight until she's ready to promote her sixth album, a follow up to her massively popular "1989" album.

It's simply a matter of time, another pal says.

"Taylor's been quietly recording new music for a couple of months," that source told the mag. "She's aiming to release an album this fall."

The new album will likely be shrouded in mystery, like its predecessor "1989." When will it come out? What will is sound like? One thing that seems likely is that she will reference her past romances with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, as she's typically done in the past.

To stay under the radar, Taylor "hasn't been in any of the bigger studios in Nashville, New York, L.A. or London," the second source said. "She's continuing down the pop route, because '1989' was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album."

The source added, "She knows there's a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She's just excited to get back out there."

In March Taylor's buddy Ed Sheeran divulged that Taylor's new album was likely headed for release closer to 2018.

"Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year - Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he told BBC. "So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."