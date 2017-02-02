Erin Andrews just doesn't have time to think about her wedding with the Super Bowl coming up. Her fiance, former NHL hockey player Jarret Stoll, on the other hand, can't quite stop planning their nuptials.

"You know my man is the bridezilla," the Fox sideline reporter told "Extra." "He is Pinteresting. I'm in Dallas Cowboys meetings, and he's sending me, 'Hey, babe, I saw this on Pinterest,' and I'm like, 'Hey, babe, will you let me get through the Super Bowl?' I don't know, I'm just sitting here with [Cowboys coach] Jason Garrett. This guy is bridezilla!"

She joked that Jarret will be wearing a seafoam green dress. In reality, though, the nuptials will be casual.

"Jarret isn't even wearing a tie," she said, while also adding that she's not wearing a veil at her bachelorette party.

The couple got engaged last December after he proposed inside Disneyland's exclusive Club 33.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," she told "Good Morning America." "I was bawling like a child."

For Erin, a wedding is small potatoes considering what she's already been through, which includes her very personal "peephole" trial in March (she was awarded $55 million) and secret health issues.

In January, the "Dancing With The Stars" host revealed she's been secretly battling cervical cancer for months.

Through it all, she was determined to not miss any work, especially the Super Bowl.

After getting surgery in mid-October, she remembered telling the doctor, "I'm not watching any football games at home. This is [Fox's] Super Bowl year, and I'm not missing the Super Bowl."

Two days after the surgery she was on a red eye flight from Los Angeles to Green Bay, Wisc., to film a feature with the Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson.

"Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let's just say the doctor didn't recommend that," she said. "But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."