Meghan Markle will be spending Thanksgiving with her family -- not her future family.

Retropix / Splash News

E! News reported that the actress will be headed to Los Angles next week to spend that holiday with her mom, Doria Radlan. Meghan's boyfriend, Prince Harry, is not expected to be joining her.

Meghan is currently in Toronto, but it seems that she was supposed to be in United States earlier this week for her pal Serena Williams' wedding in New Orleans on Nov. 16. Instead, she was stuck on the set of "Suits."

"Today is the last day on set for the entire cast" for the seventh season, a source told E! "Meghan was supposed to wrap by the end of Wednesday but, for whatever reason, she ended up having to work Thursday morning in Toronto. So I think that's why she didn't show at Serena's [wedding.]"

Euan Cherry/WENN.com

It seems very, very likely that this was Meghan's last day on the "Suits" set ever. Reports have speculated for months that this is her final season. Her "Suits" stand-in, Nicky Bursic, seemed to confirm those suspicions, too. After wrapping, Nicky posted a photo of her and Meghan with that caption that can only be described as a farewell message.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle," she wrote. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."

She included an emoji of champagne glasses and the hashtag "You deserve it all."

Euan Cherry/WENN.com

Many suspect that a move to London is only a matter of time now that her time on set appears to be over.

Last month a source told E!, "While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it's fair to say they're as good as engaged now. They've spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!"