A woman is claiming that she is pregnant with Drake's baby and says she has proof. Drake, for the record, says it's all hogwash.

The woman, Sophie Brussaux, is a retired porn star who was seen hanging out with the rapper in the Netherlands in late January, which is when she claims the baby was conceived.

TMZ reported on May 3 that Sophie, who went by the stage name of Rosee Divine, wants Drake to take a paternity test ASAP and has already hired two New York City-based attorneys to ensure that that happens.

The celebrity website spoke to a rep for Drake who cast doubt that this is the rapper's child and also implied that the woman has another motive.

"This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She's one of many women claiming he got them pregnant," the rep told TMZ. "If it is in fact Drake's child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child."

Sophie is sharing text messages which she purports to be a conversation about the pregnancy. Drake, she claims, told her to have an abortion.

"I can't kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry," she allegedly wrote to him. Drake allegedly told her at one point, "You do know what you're doing you think you're going to get money."

She claims she's having a girl.

Drake's rep seems to believe that Sophie is indeed pregnant, but told TMZ that it could very well be another rapper's child. The rep claims the former erotic actress had sex with another big rapper at the same time as Drake and said that that rapper has all but acknowledged it's his kid.