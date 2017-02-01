Trouble seems to be brewing between "Bachelor" couple Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, according to a new report.

Although the duo is still together, friends are doubting that they will ever make to the altar -- they're also doubting that the TV-made match will be together much longer.

"A breakup has been coming for awhile," a source told Us Weekly. "They don't get along. She's told people recently how hard it is. He's a great guy, but they should split."

For the record, Ben has called the report "fake news" on Instagram.

While sharing an image of him kissing Lauren, he said, "No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today."

He added, "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."

This all comes after Ben put an abrupt halt to their wedding plans on the couple's reality show, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After" in November, saying they should "take a step back."

"So you're saying the wedding is off?" Lauren asked, to which Ben said, "Yeah, I am. The wedding's off.… I think this thing sped up real fast, and we haven't had a second to breathe."

Eyebrows were raised recently when she hung out in Nashville and later jetted off to Mexico -- both times she was reportedly without her ring (Although, she did hang out with Ben at a basketball game in between trips, according to her Instagram.)

Despite getting engaged at the finale of season 20 of "The Bachelor," the couple is no closer to getting hitched.

"I'd love to say that we have a wedding planned, a date planned that I could tell you, 'Hey this is when it's happening.' We don't," he told Us Weekly in January "People have watched us get engaged but one of the things that we've learned post-Bachelor is that it's important to get to know each other too and that's what Lauren and I want to do. We don't want to keep jumping to the next thing because before you know it we'll look back in five years and be like, 'What in the heck did we just do?'"

Lauren added, "I feel like the last year of our life has been a blur honestly. Both of us are in this limbo of what's going to happen next. I think we're just focusing on ourselves and what it is we're passionate about and what we want to do."