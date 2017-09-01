George and Amal Clooney are proving to be pretty hands-on parents!

According to a source at E! News, the couple was all about taking care of their newborn babies, Alexander and Ella, all by themselves while in Italy for the 2017 Venice Film Festival this week.

"George and Amal have a divide-and-conquer mentality," an insider, who spotted the family in Venice on Thursday, Aug. 31, revealed. "George took Alexander and Amal took Ella on the boat and then a bus ride after that. They really wanted to do everything themselves and share the responsibilities."

Splash News

The first-time dad really stepped up to the plate to help out with the twins, who were born in June of this year. "If Amal needed help, George stepped right up and assisted her," the source added.

Likewise, Amal was all about holding her own weight. Despite having tons of help available from the many handlers around her, she insisted on, "lugging around the huge heavy baby carrier," all on her own.

The do-it-yourself duo was apparently "excited" about bringing their twins to Venice, where they tied the knot almost 3 years ago. In fact, their wedding anniversary falls at the end of the month, on Sept. 27.

But, in between daddy-and-mommy duty, George, 56, and Amal, 39, took time out for themselves. They went to visit the Hotel Cipriani, where their post-wedding lunch was held following their 2014 nuptials.

And, George hopped a water taxi ride to the premiere of his recent directorial project starring Julianne Moore, "Suburbicon," on Friday, Sept. 1.

Manuele Mangairotti / SilverHub / REX/Shutterstock

ETTORE FERRARI / EPA-EFE / REX/Shutterstock

This isn't the first time the barely 3-month old kiddos, who were born and live in London, have traveled to Italy. The A-list couple was spotted with their little ones touching down in Milan this past July.