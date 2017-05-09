With less than a month to go before George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney welcome twins, the duo has a pretty firm birthing plan in place.

The babies, as expected, will be born in London, and the couple is planning to raise them there, as well.

"Amal is trying not to overexert herself," a source told E! News. "She's been very sensible throughout this pregnancy."

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Once the twins are born, Amal will have plenty of time to bond with the newborns and adjust to life as a new mom.

"She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before," the source told the outlet. "A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house."

FameFlynet/Splash News

Both George and Amal plan on continuing their respective careers after the births.

E!'s source claims that the couple consulted with a London-based interior designer named Ilse Crawford to decorate their nursery, but they waited until Amal was six-months pregnant before they had the twins' nursery decorated because "they didn't want to rush or jinx things."

Ilse is known for having a "somewhat holistic approach to design," the source said in E!'s detailed report.

George and Amal have also reportedly decided against hiring a live-in or full-time nanny, choosing to merely have a night nurse to help out with setting up a sleeping schedule. Amal's mother has promised to help out, as well.

And it'll all be here before you know it!

"Technically [Amal's] due date is next month, but they expect the twins to come early," the source said. "It's just a waiting game now."