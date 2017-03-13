"Gilmore Girls" star Jared Padalecki is getting a girl of his own. The actor announced on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Genevieve Cortese Padalecki, are expecting a baby girl.

The couple is already parents to sons Thomas Colton and Austin Shepherd.

While posting a photo of his sons hugging each other, Jared wrote, "Tom and Shep can't wait for 'Sissy' :) @nowandgen."

The actor announced the news on Nov. 7 during during an appearance on "Live with Kelly," saying, "Father of two, about to be father of three in March."

Genevieve, meanwhile, showed off her growing baby bump off camera.

Jared and Genevieve met on the set of "Supernatural" when she had a recurring role during the fourth season. They married in 2010.

"It was really special and unexpected," he's said of how they met. "The story I tell amongst my friends is that she wouldn't leave me alone. So finally I was like, 'Fine, I'll go on a date with you.'"

Deep down, though, the adorable couple knows that that wasn't exactly how it went down. In fact, Jared said that he would interrupt her while she read books and ask her out to lunch.

"I thought she was cute and smart and she would always read books," he told Kelly during his baby announcement. "It turned into hanging out, talking about traveling, and [then] turned into dinner."