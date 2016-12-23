Speculation has begun to surround Gisele Bundchen with many wondering if she is pregnant.

The legendary model seemed to be sporting a small bump earlier this month during a photo shoot in Rio de Janeiro while wearing a tight turquoise dress [see the photos here.]

She has not commented on the photos or the rampant rumors, but her friends think that she and her husband Tom Brady are expecting, according to one magazine.

OK! Magazine quoted an alleged friend of Gisele's, saying, "Everyone thinks she's probably pregnant again. Gisele loves being a mom, and she's always wanted a ton of kids."

The source added that "the timing is right" for Gisele and Tom to welcome a little one, considering she's retired from runway modeling and because the NFL season is winding down.

The source said Tom is all aboard and is "into the idea of having a big family," the insider revealed.

The couple was quite affectionate in September during an Italian vacation that they took while Tom was suspended for his alleged role in the "Deflategate" scandal, in which under-inflated footballs were used in a game last year.

"Initially he and Gisele wanted to aim for a child every three years," the source said. "With his Deflategate scandal last year, they got a little sidetracked, but now they're ready."

The couple has two adorable kids, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

In April, the model spoke to People magazine about raising kids.

"I had to make some adjustments from what my life was like before I was a mom," she said. "My kids are so fun and loving, but they are also demanding!"

When it came to juggling motherhood and marriage to the NFL stud, she added, "I had to accept that things were not going to happen as fast or exactly the way I expected. My kids mean the world to me - but they're demanding!"