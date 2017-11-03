Three weeks after sharing her own story of Harvey Weinstein alleged sexual harassment, Gwyneth Paltrow feels "happy" with her role in the downfall of the powerful studio head.

"I think it's incredible what's happening," the actress told CNBC on Nov. 3. "This is long overdue. There's been this incredible confluence of events that's really led to women coming together and feeling safe in numbers to come forward and talk about their experiences across all different industries."

On Oct. 10, Gwyneth claimed she was sexually harassed by Harvey when she was 22 years old while she was woking on "Emma." Since then, many women have come forward with their tales of sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Harvey.

For Gwyneth, she said she thought of her daughter Apple's future when she finally decided to share her story.

"It's my hope that this is the beginning of something important and different and that my daughter, when she goes into the workplace, won't experience what...millions of other women have had to endure," she said. "And so it feels important, and I'm happy that I have played a small part in it."

To date, more than 70 women have made accusations against Harvey. And, it could get worse for Harvey. New York City police have been investigating a claim that Harvey raped "Boardwalk Empire" star Paz de la Huerta twice in recent years, and they are convinced that he did.

Detective Nicholas DiGaudio, who is leading the investigation against Harvey told Vanity Fair on Nov. 3, "I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the NYPD standpoint, we have enough to make an arrest."

Paz detailed her alleged encounters to Vanity Fair, saying, "He's like a pig … He raped me."

While the scandal was snowballing, in mid-October a rep for the studio head denied that Harvey ever raped anyone.

"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his rep said in a statement. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."