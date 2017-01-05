Hilary Duff is very, very particular about who she dates. So much so, in fact, that she says she's not really great at dating.

"I've never been a good dater," she told Cosmopolitan magazine for its January 2017 issue. "I meet, like, one person a year that I'm maybe attracted to … I never want to be that girl who's desperate to find a mate."

Excited for my 4th @Cosmopolitan cover! Felt so lucky to work with the lovely team from cosmo again! They are honestly the best! @ericraydavidson youre the best toooo! Get your copy now!!! A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:07am PST

Late in 2016, she split with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh after several months of dating.

Prior to that, her most documented romance was with former NHL player Mike Comrie, whom she was married to for six years. The duo split in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016. Still, the former couple has been the picture of an amicable breakup and have been photographed taking vacations together with their 4-year-old son, Luca.

Feeling grateful❤️ #1 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:48pm PDT

"Mike's amazing," she gushed to the magazine, which is the fourth time she's graced the cover of Cosmo. "We're so ingrained in each other's lives. I wouldn't choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other."

As she get older, the actress, 29, is interested in being a better mom and getting a better sense of self.

Delayed flight means one more day. No prob. 💅🏻🌴🌺 A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

"I think I'm a pretty confident person. I've had a career for a long time, but I've put a lot of unnecessary pressure on myself as a woman, a businessperson, an actress," she said. "I'm like, 'Am I doing enough?''Everyone I've talked to says you come into your own in your 30s. You feel more secure. I'm looking forward to that."