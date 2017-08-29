Luann de Lesseps and her estranged husband, Tom D'Agostino Jr., were taking a trip down memory lane recently, but not together.

Splash News

The New York Post's Page Six reported on Aug. 29 that "The Real Housewives of New York" star was spotted at Le Bilboquet in the Hamptons with her ex-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.

"They seemed very cozy," one source told The Post. "It really does look like Luann and Jacques are back together."

Another source said that this is much ado about nothing.

"She was there with girlfriends and Jacques stopped by their table to say hello," the second source said. "They are friends. He came to her wedding."

WENN.com

Tom, meanwhile, was also spotted with his ex Missy Tool at a house party in the Hamptons.

"Tom didn't come with [Missy], or leave with her," a source close to Tom said. "They aren't dating."

The report came a day after the reality TV star opened up about the "final straw" that broke their marriage.

"It was the weekend before the reunion [aired], basically," she told Andy Cohen. "Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend and they met up with a group of people. And I didn't know about it — I found out about it the next day in the press."

She said, "That for me was like, the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Splash News

In the interview -- which will air in full on Sept. 6 -- LuAnn also cleared up a report that circulated before the split that claimed she slapped Tom at dinner.

"I didn't slap him," she said. "What I did was grab his face. It was in the heat of the moment and I was hurt about something. I wanted his attention and I grabbed his face. It wasn't really a slap."