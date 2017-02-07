It certainly looks like it's back on between former "Real Housewives of Miami" Larsa Pippen and her NBA husband Scottie Pippen.

The once estranged duo were spotted on a date in Hollywood on Monday, Feb. 6 and they looked as chummy as ever, leaving celeb hotspot and paparazzi haven The Nice Guy. They didn't address photographer's questions about a reconciliation, but actions speak louder than words (and, let's be honest, you don't go to The Nice Guy if you don't want to be photographed).

The date came after Larsa showed off a new 14-carat ring on Snapchat. She indicated it was a Valentine's present, but didn't say who it was from. All signs point to Scottie.

Last October, it seemed like it was curtains for the NBA legend and Kim Kardashian West's BFF when he filed the divorce documents in Florida.

The split came amid reports that police had to visit the home for multiple domestic disturbance incidents.

TMZ reported that on Oct. 2, 2016, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to what Larsa described as a "heated verbal argument" with the retired basketball star. When police arrived at the couple's home, they reportedly found Larsa sitting outside in her car.

According to TMZ, Scottie told the cops that his wife could come back inside and promised that there would be no more issues -- he even offered to leave if that would make Larsa more comfortable. But ultimately, Larsa left the property to spend the night at another location, and no arrests were made.

Just two days later, police returned to the couple of nearly two decades' home. Though TMZ has fewer details about the Oct. 4 incident, they report that it was yet another domestic disturbance and that no arrests were made.

At the time, there were also rumors that Larsa's relationship with rapper Future was a cause of problems for the longtime couple, although she's always insisted that she and Future are "just friends."

Further, a source also said that Scottie had been upset with his wife's "Kardashian Instagram lifestyle," referring to Larsa's best friend.

"[Larsa is] all about clubs and rappers and DJs. He just wants out of that world," a source told The New York Post, adding that Scottie "just wants to play golf and stay low-key. He's afraid of all the gossip that comes with that Kardashian world she's in."

A close friend of Kim, Larsa has often made appearances on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She's also friends with other members of the family and has made appearances on Kardashian family spin-off shows.