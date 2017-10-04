"Real Housewives of New York" star LuAnn de Lesseps is officially back on the market after finalizing her divorce from Tom D'Agostino.

The Blast reported on October 4 that the reality TV star and Tom settled their divorce out of court, and it became official on September 18.

LuAnn and Tom married on Dec. 31 in a lavish three-day affair that coincided with his 50th birthday.

The fact that Luann and Tom even married was surprising to some -- they had no shortage of issues in their relationship. On the season finale of "The Real Housewives of New York City" in 2016, Luann was shown photos of her fiancé kissing another woman. Tom didn't deny that he'd been unfaithful, saying simply that he "made a mistake."

"Yes, we did hit a little bump in the road," she told Steve Harvey last year. "I think that when those things happens, it's a real test of people loving each other and getting past things that happen. I think that if you can't forgive somebody you love, who can you forgive? It's made us stronger than ever and I knew then and I know now that we do love each other and that's the most important thing and so, we're getting married."

After LuAnn announced their split, a source told Page Six that Tom hated the "reality TV lifestyle."

"He used to live this really nice life in the city," the pal said. "He's a private person and all of a sudden he was living this crazy celebrity life. He loved the nurse from Connecticut [LuAnn was once a nurse], not the reality TV star."

"She is sad," a separate source told People magazine, "but she was the one who made the decision to file."

The source added, "They had lots of issues and really tried to make it work, but it was just obvious they weren't on the same page."