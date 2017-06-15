"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Tamra Judge and her estranged daughter Sidney Barney look to be making steps toward restoring their severed relationship.

At the very least, they're civil, which is a far cry from where they once were.

On June 14, the reality TV star shared images of her 18-year-old daughter's high school graduation, where she celebrated with her ex-husband Simon Barney and their two other children, son Spencer, 17, and daughter Sophia, 11, as well as her eldest son, Ryan Vieth, from a previous relationship.

"So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn't be happier," Tamra wrote on Instagram. "Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny,beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney ❤️ your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright. #gaveituptojesus #2017 👨🎓 #family."

The non-existent relationship between Tamra and Sidney has been well known. In October 2016, Tamra said the two hadn't spoken in three years.

In an Instagram at the time, the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star posted a black and white photo of a crying girl. "My heart hurts everyday and praying and keeping busy is all I can do to stop the tears," she said. "I'm balling my eyes out watching [Monday's 'Housewives.'] I miss my daughter so much I sometimes feel like I could die of a broken heart 💔. It's in God hands #iwillnevergiveuponyouSidney."

She later took down the post.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

In 2015, Sid released a statement accusing her mom of "verbally and mentally" abusing her for years, but Tamra insisted that her daughter didn't write that. Part of the reason for the severed relationship is because Sidney lives with her father, Simon Barney, and he and Tamra do not get along. They share custody over their other two kids, Spencer and Sophia.

In May, Tamra said she is taking part in a documentary called "Erasing Family," in which she called herself an "erased mom."

Erasing family is a documentary in the making that will show how family court #erase loving parents after #divorce causing #parentalalienation and #familybondobstruction . If you are a child of alienation or a parent being alienated please visit their Facebook @erasingfamily & www.ErasingFamily.org #iwillnevergiveuponyou. #protectourchildren A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on May 27, 2016 at 7:51am PDT

During a "RHOC" reunion show in October 2015, she spoke about her daughter's decision to live with Simon.

Sidney didn't take too kindly to that.

"I try not to talk about personal family matters with my friends, but I was made aware that my mother was talking about me and discussing our personal family matters on the show again," she said. "At this point I think it is necessary to tell the truth since she does not know how to tell the truth."

The teen called her mother's behavior "embarrassing" and said that all she wants is money and fame by continuing to discuss their fractured relationship.

"Clearly she hasn't followed through with anything that would have made me go back to her house," Sid said. "After telling her this for two years in [counseling], she still hasn't recognized that these problems are between her and I and continues to make this about my father and her."