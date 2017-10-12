It was a bad choice of words then, and it's a bad choice of words now.

Jason Momoa is getting shredded on social media today after a joke he made in 2011 about rape resurfaced.

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

The actor was on a 2011 Comic-Con panel for "Game of Thrones," on which he portrayed Khal Drogo, when he was asked what he loves about fantasy shows.

"As far as sci-fi and fantasy, the genre, there's so many things you can do [with it]," he said. "Rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it, rape beautiful women."

Clearly, this was meant as a joke -- and the crowd laughed loudly in response. But the cast and crew of "Game of Thrones" grimaced and put their heads down and covered their faces as the crowd laughed. Jason, trying to keep it light, said "next question" and covered his face with his jacket.

RB / Bauergriffin.com / Splash News

When the video resurfaced online, fans were not pleased.

"Female fantasy fans to Jason Momoa: we wanted to believe you weren't typical male trash. We wanted it so, so much," one twitter user said.

Another added, "Jason Momoa was too fine & perfect…knew there had to be something wrong."

One Twitter user noted the laughter in the room: "Everyone laughing after Jason Momoa jokes about rape IS rape culture," the person wrote. "That laughter is why victims don't come forward."

Watch Jason's faux pas in the video below: