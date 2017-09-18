James Corden's lips got him into trouble with a lot of people on Sunday, but it had nothing to do with anything he said.

The "Late Late Show" host was photographed kissing former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at the Emmy Awards and the Twitter-verse was not having it!

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

"Urgh seeing James Cordon [cozying] up to Spicer makes me sick," one person tweeted.

One person even called him a "fascist kisser."

"I warned you all about James Cordon AKA fascist kisser," one person tweeted on Monday.

Spicer, of course, made a surprise appearance at the Emmy Awards and poked fun at his former statements about the size of President Trump's inauguration crowd.

Corden, like many late night hosts, have been critical of the president and his multiple press secretaries on many occasions. But, at least of the moment, he seemed downright chummy with the man known as Spicey.

"This is how @JKCorden normalizes Sean Spicer. This isn't cute or having a laugh. There isn't any middle ground here. Corden chose," a disappointed Twitter user said.

Another penned a note: "Dear @JKCorden. This is disgusting. You had JUST won me over. You are a spineless hypocrite. Love, Ken."

Sounds like James lost a few viewers.